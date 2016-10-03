4 airlines to make proposal for service at Arkansas airport

HARRISON — The Boone County Airport manager says four airlines plan to make proposals for service at the Harrison airport, which has been without commercial flights after SeaPort Airlines filed for bankruptcy last month.

Airport manager Judy McCutcheon says the airlines will make the proposals this month.

The Harrison Daily Times reports that the four airlines making proposals are: Boutique Air, which flies to Dallas and Atlanta; Silver Airways, which flies to Dallas; Southern Air, which offers flights to Memphis, Tennessee, and Kansas City, Missouri; and Air Choice One, which flies to St. Louis.

The El Dorado, Harrison and Hot Springs airports all participate in the federally subsidized essential air service program. The U.S. Department of Transportation has set an Oct. 12 deadline for airlines to make proposals for those communities.