Militants releasethree Indonesians

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Three Indonesian hostages have been released in the southern Philippines after being held by their Abu Sayyaf captors for more than three months, Indonesia's foreign minister said Sunday.

The men, who were freed just before midnight Saturday, were undergoing health exams in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at a news conference. She said they would be transferred to the city of Zamboanga before being handed over to Indonesian officials and flown back to Indonesia.

The three -- Ferry Arifin, Muhammad Mabrur Dahri and Edy Suryono -- were among seven crew members of a tugboat who were kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf militants in June. Two of the others were released previously, and two are still being held.

It was not immediately clear whether the three released late Saturday had been ransomed off.

In Manila, Philippine military officials said the release, which brought to 10 the number of kidnap victims freed by the Abu Sayyaf in the past two weeks, was due to ongoing operations against the group.

India ratifies pacton climate change

NEW DELHI -- India, which accounts for about 4.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, ratified the Paris climate-change agreement Sunday at the United Nations, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet had given its approval Wednesday to ratify the Paris agreement Sunday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of India's independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, who believed in a minimum carbon footprint.

India's U.N. Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin handed over the official documents on ratification of the Paris agreement to the chief of the U.N. Treaty Section, Santiago Villalpando, in the chamber of the U.N. Economic and Social Council at U.N. headquarters in New York on Sunday, according to India's U.N. Mission.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup tweeted that India had kept "its promise" to ratify the deal.

The Paris agreement will come into force when 55 countries contributing to at least 55 percent of total global greenhouse gas emissions ratify it.

Including India, 62 countries have so far deposited their instruments of ratification, accounting for roughly 52 percent of global emissions, according to the U.N.

Cafe blast injures 90 at Spain fest

MADRID -- An explosion at a cafe in southern Spain injured 90 people at a local festival, five of them seriously, authorities said Sunday.

The explosion occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Velez-Malaga, a small town neighboring Malaga, a popular tourist destination in Spain's southern Andalusia region.

A spokesman for the Andalusian emergency service said preliminary reports indicate a gas leak caused the blast. She spoke on condition of anonymity because of her agency's requirements.

The blast caused some of the La Bohemia cafe's walls and counters to collapse, injuring people inside.

A Section on 10/03/2016