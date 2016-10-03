ACC, SEC each put 6 in AP poll

The Atlantic Coast Conference matched the Southeastern Conference for the most teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll with six after a weekend where 10 Top-25 teams lost.

It's the first time since 2006 that the ACC has six ranked teams.

Alabama remained No. 1 and had 53 first-place votes and Ohio State held on to No. 2. Clemson, from the ACC, moved up two spots to No. 3 after a dramatic victory against Louisville, which slipped four spots to No. 7.

Michigan remained No. 4, and No. 5 Washington moved up five spots after a dominant victory against Stanford on Friday night. The last time the Huskies were ranked this high was 2000, when they won the Rose Bowl and finished No. 3 in the nation.

No. 10 Miami gives the ACC three in the top 10 to also match the SEC.

Ten ranked teams losing was the most in a regular-season week since Oct. 4, 2014, when 11 ranked teams went down, five to unranked teams. All the upheaval resulted in only four teams holding the same rankings they had last week: Baylor at No. 13 was the fourth, along with Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.

Making it in

• No. 21 Colorado is ranked for the first time since Nov. 6, 2005. Fourth-year Coach Mike MacIntyre, who came into the season with 10 victories at CU, has the Buffaloes off to their best start since that 2005 season when they also went 4-1 before finishing 7-6.

• No. 22 West Virginia is ranked for the first time this season and one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Big 12 with Baylor.

• No. 25 Virginia Tech slipped into the rankings for the first time since Sept. 7, 2014, during an off week.

• No. 17 North Carolina jumped back into the rankings after beating Florida State with a last-play field goal. The Tar Heels have won four straight since an opening loss to Georgia.

• No. 20 Oklahoma is back in the rankings after one week out.

Getting left out

• Michigan State has lost consecutive games for the first time since 2012 and is unranked for the first time since October 2013.

• San Diego State is out after having its 13-game winning streak broken 42-14 at South Alabama.

• TCU dropped out after losing at home to Oklahoma.

• Texas is gone after its second consecutive loss. The Longhorns made a huge jump into the rankings after week one, but head into the Red River Rivalry against the Sooners unranked for the fourth straight season.

• Georgia's crushing loss to Tennessee was its second consecutive and left the Bulldogs unranked.

Tide have variety

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Rashaan Evans reached around Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson and ripped the ball from his grasp.

Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison scooped it up, juked one offensive player-turned-defender and raced 55 yards for yet another defensive touchdown for the top-ranked Crimson Tide, which then took control in Saturday night's 34-6 win.

Big plays have become Alabama's calling card on special teams and defense.

"When you run to the ball and you have good energy defensively, that's when things happen," said defensive end Jonathan Allen, Alabama's sack leader. "We pride ourselves on running to the ball, not having any loafs or mental errors or missed tackles, and it's starting to come to fruition."

Indeed, the Tide rank in the Top 10 in scoring, rushing and total defense. That's nothing out of the norm.

Alabama players believe their defense stands out because of its aggressive opportunism. The Tide's special teams and defense have accounted for 53 touchdowns in Nick Saban's nine-plus seasons including a high of 10 during last year's national championship run.

This one's on pace to blow past that number.

The defense and special teams have accounted for nine TDs in the last seven games, dating back to the semifinal matchup with Michigan State. Alabama, which visits No. 16 Arkansas on Saturday night, has had at least one non-offensive TD in each game since.

The scoring streak has become a source of pride for the Tide, whose other big streak is 17 wins in a row.

"We harp on it all the time," Harrison said. "We try to get a score every game on defense. We're just waiting for someone to make a play.

"It's kind of a thing right now, we've got to get one on defense every game."

