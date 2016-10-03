Downtown Little Rock coffee shop to transform into Luke's Diner from 'Gilmore Girls'

A piece of TV fiction will become reality when a coffee shop in Arkansas’ capital city temporarily transforms into Luke’s Diner of Gilmore Girls fame Wednesday.

For a period of time that day, Andina Cafe & Coffee Roastery at 433 E. 3rd St. in downtown Little Rock will take the name of the coffee shop, set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Conn.

Free coffee will be offered starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday at that location as well as more than 200 others across the U.S.

Eater magazine reports that Netflix will be footing the bill for 12-ounce cups of joe through noon and will have Luke's Diner-branded items on hand.

Wednesday’s pop-up coffee shop event comes ahead of the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life four-episode reboot set to stream in November on Netflix.

The original Gilmore Girls series aired for sixth seasons between 2000 and 2006 on The WB. Its seventh and final season aired from 2006 to 2007 on The CW, the rebranded name for The WB.