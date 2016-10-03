Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 03, 2016, 11:08 a.m.
Arkansas officials expand emerald ash borer quarantine

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.

the-emerald-ash-borer-is-such-a-threat-to-the-states-ash-trees-that-campers-are-urged-not-to-carry-wood-from-their-homes-to-burn-in-parks

PHOTO BY USDA FOREST SERVICE

The emerald ash borer is such a threat to the state's ash trees that campers are urged not to carry wood from their homes to burn in parks.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas agriculture officials are expanding a quarantine in hopes of stopping the spread of an invasive beetle that feeds on and kills ash trees.

The Arkansas Plant Board said Monday that it's adding eight more counties to its quarantine involving the emerald ash borer. In September 2014, the state implemented an emergency quarantine in a 25-county area in southern and central Arkansas that banned the movement of ash items including nursery stock and firewood in an effort to prevent the spread of the beetle.

But this summer, the insect was discovered in Randolph County, and officials say it likely made it into the county from Missouri.

The new counties added to the quarantine are: Clay, Fulton, Greene, Lawrence, Perry, Pulaski, Sharp and Randolph.

