Home /
Arkansas officials expand emerald ash borer quarantine
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas agriculture officials are expanding a quarantine in hopes of stopping the spread of an invasive beetle that feeds on and kills ash trees.
The Arkansas Plant Board said Monday that it's adding eight more counties to its quarantine involving the emerald ash borer. In September 2014, the state implemented an emergency quarantine in a 25-county area in southern and central Arkansas that banned the movement of ash items including nursery stock and firewood in an effort to prevent the spread of the beetle.
But this summer, the insect was discovered in Randolph County, and officials say it likely made it into the county from Missouri.
The new counties added to the quarantine are: Clay, Fulton, Greene, Lawrence, Perry, Pulaski, Sharp and Randolph.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas officials expand emerald ash borer quarantine
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.