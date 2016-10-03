Arkansas officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop, injured, state police say

An Arkansas police officer was hurt Monday morning when a vehicle struck him during a traffic stop, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. when Sgt. Seneca Thornton, 36, of Stuttgart, was walking up to a vehicle he had stopped along U.S. 79 on the south side of Humphrey, the Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Thornton, an officer with the Stuttgart Police Department who was working part time for the Humphrey Police Department at the time, was hit by a southbound vehicle before it crashed at a ditch south of the stop, according to authorities.

State police said Thornton and the driver of the crashed vehicle, a man whose identity was not released Monday morning, were transported to local hospitals.

Their exact conditions were not immediately known.

The Humphrey community straddles Arkansas and Jefferson counties and is about 26 miles northeast of Pine Bluff.

An investigation is ongoing by the Arkansas State Police highway patrol and criminal investigation divisions.

