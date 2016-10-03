Arkansas run game gets a lift

Arkansas gave its running game a big workout in Saturday's 52-10 victory over Alcorn State.

The Razorbacks rushed for a season-high 353 yards against the overmatched Braves, the team's highest total since grinding Texas Tech for 438 yards in 2014.

Arkansas moved up 39 spots to No. 48 in the FBS with an average of 197 rushing yards per game. The Razorbacks were No. 87 with 158 yards per game last week.

"If you can run the ball it sets up your whole offense," quarterback Austin Allen said. "The play-action pass, passing game, everything. I thought we really ran the ball today. Credit to the offense line and fullbacks, and the running backs to be able to hit the hole hard and get some extra yards."

Freshman Devwah Whaley led the way with 135 yards for his first 100-yard game. Rawleigh Williams added 126 yards, his third 100-yard game this season and the fourth of his career.

The Razorbacks had tandem 100-yard rushers for the first time since Alex Collins ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns and Williams added 100 yards in a 24-20 victory at Tennessee last season.

Poll position

Arkansas moved up four spots to No. 16 in Sunday's Associated Press top 25 poll to set up Saturday's SEC West showdown against defending College Football Playoff national champion and No. 1 Alabama. The Razorbacks are 4-1 for the first time since the 2011 season.

Alabama has the nation's longest winning streak at 17 games. The Crimson Tide have been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll 49 times since the start of 2008, the most of any team in that span. Florida is second with 15 weeks at No. 1.

The Razorbacks jumped five spots to No. 17 in the USA Today coaches poll, just behind North Carolina and just ahead of Florida, whom the Hogs will host on Nov. 5.

Arkansas moved back into the National Football Foundation Super 16 poll at No. 16. That poll is conducted by the Football Writers Association of America.

Tube talk

Arkansas' game with Alabama at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be a national broadcast on ESPN.

CBS Sports had exercised one of its two six-day exceptions last Monday to see the weekend results before picking its prime 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday. Tennessee's final play Hail Mary touchdown at Georgia might have been the deciding factor in CBS choosing No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M as its featured game on Saturday.

ESPN's College GameDay will also set up shop at Texas A&M, perhaps another result of Tennessee's touchdown after Georgia had taken the lead with 10 seconds left in the game.

Storey ending

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Storey lost a fumble without being touched during his two series in the fourth quarter of Arkansas' victory over Alcorn State.

Storey did not throw a pass during his seven-play stint, but it appeared he was carrying out a play-action fake when he lost the ball on a third-and-3 snap in Arkansas territory. Julius Lawrence recovered the fumble at the Arkansas 24.

"The bottom line is he's got to perform better in those situations," Coach Bret Bielema said. "Not just him, but a lot of our twos."

Liddell lapse

Arkansas safety Josh Liddell made a mental mistake after Dan Skipper's blocked field goal in the fourth quarter. The football caromed off Skipper's hands and bounced back toward the goal line. Liddell grabbed it at the Arkansas 5 and returned it 1 yard. Had he left the ball alone, Arkansas would have taken possession at the original spot, its 23.

"I grabbed Josh right away and said, 'My friend, what do you do when the ball's over the line of scrimmage?' He said, 'Go get it,' and I went like 'Wrong answer,' " Coach Bret Bielema said.

"But obviously he wasn't informed of that. ... We've got to cover that as coaches, so there's a lot of things we've got to improve on."

Tight rope

Arkansas receiver Cody Hollister got familiar with tight sideline plays on Saturday.

Hollister's 26-yard touchdown run, which came on a cut around right end in the third quarter, was his first since a 7-yard touchdown grab in Arkansas' 73-7 victory over Nicholls State on Sept. 6, 2014.

"I played running back in high school, so I like the ball in my hands and being able to see the whole field in front of me," Hollister said. "Sometimes the wide receiver catches the ball and can't see the whole field. So that play just came naturally."

Hollister did a tightrope walk down the left sideline on a 22-yard end around in the second quarter. The play, snapped from the Arkansas 49, was originally ruled down inside the Alcorn State 10. The SEC replay crew brought it back to the Braves' 29.

"I couldn't really run because I was tight-roping it," Hollister said. "I didn't think I stepped out but I guess I did."

Hollister also recovered a fumble on the second-half kickoff, but the replay booth ruled Alcorn State's Silas Spearman had touched out of bounds before he fumbled in play.

New scorers

Four Arkansas players scored their first college touchdowns against Alcorn State, beginning with tailback Devwah Whaley's 75-yard run up the middle in the first quarter. Defensive back Henre Toliver intercepted a deflected pass and brought it back 70 yards for his first touchdown in the third quarter. Freshmen LaMichael Pettway and T.J. Hammonds closed out the scoring for Arkansas in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard catch and a 5-yard run, respectively.

Extra points

• Deatrich Wise moved into 16th place on Arkansas' all-time list of sack leaders. Wise has 10 sacks in his last 10 games.

• Bret Bielema has a 40-4 record against nonconference opponents during his 11-year head coaching tenure.

• Arkansas' 24-point first quarter was its highest since a 28-point second quarter against Tennessee-Martin last season.

• Arkansas has received the opening kickoff in all five games.

• The Razorbacks' four takeaways against Alcorn State was their most since a six-takeaway game in a 30-0 victory over Ole Miss in 2014.

