Armed jewelry thieves target Kim Kardashian West in Paris

PARIS — Armed robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kim Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with more than $10 million worth of jewelry, police officials said Monday.

A spokeswoman for Kardashian West said the reality TV star, who was in Paris attending fashion week shows, was badly shaken but physically unharmed. Police said she left Paris Monday morning a few hours after the robbery took place.

A Paris police official said five assailants, who were still at large, stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth $6.7 million as well as a ring worth $4.5 million. In a message to The Associated Press, the Paris prosecutors' office said that only two of the five forced their way into the apartment.

Police said the thieves entered the 19th-century luxury residence in Paris' chic eighth district after the concierge let them in around 2:30 a.m. local time. Handcuffed and at gunpoint, the concierge led them to the starlet's flat.

Two police officials said the robbers tied up Kardashian West and locked her in the bathroom before escaping on bikes. They were not authorized to be publicly named speaking about ongoing investigations.

It's unclear whether the couple's two children, 3-year-old daughter North and 10-month-old son Saint, were with Kardashian West when the robbery happened. Police said the actress' family was placed under police protection at the George V hotel.

Her husband, Kanye West, abruptly ended his performance at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York on Sunday night.

"I'm sorry, family emergency, I have to stop the show," West told the audience.