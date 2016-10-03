Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 03, 2016, 3:16 p.m.
Bielema: Ty Storey needs to perform better

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 1:29 p.m.

arkansas-quarterback-ty-storey-runs-a-play-during-a-game-against-alcorn-state-on-saturday-oct-1-2016-at-war-memorial-stadium-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey runs a play during a game against Alcorn State on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Storey lost a fumble without being touched during his two series in the fourth quarter of Arkansas' victory over Alcorn State.

Storey did not throw a pass during his seven-play stint, but it appeared he was carrying out a play-action fake when he lost the ball on a third-and-3 snap in Arkansas territory. Julius Lawrence recovered the fumble at the Arkansas 24.

"The bottom line is he's got to perform better in those situations," Coach Bret Bielema said. "Not just him, but a lot of our twos."

