Blue Jays wiggle in as wild-card host

BOSTON -- Aaron Sanchez said he didn't know -- and didn't care -- that the Blue Jays had already clinched a spot in baseball's postseason.

Toronto still had a chance to host the AL wild-card game, and Sanchez wanted the victory.

"I wasn't ready to go home," he said after the Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in the regular season finale on Sunday to claim the AL's top wild-card berth. "For it to come down to [Game] 162, and me being out there ... there was a lot at stake in that game. And it was in my hands."

Sanchez took a no-hitter into the seventh, and Troy Tulowitzki singled to break an eighth-inning tie. Roberto Osuna retired David Ortiz on a weak nubber in front of the plate on the final regular season at-bat of his career, and then got Jackie Bradley Jr. on a groundout with two on to finish the game.

The Blue Jays had a muted celebration on the field, then popped champagne in the visitor's clubhouse at Fenway Park.

"I'm [usually] straight-faced," Tulowitzki said. "But that was fun out there."

Toronto clinched a spot in the postseason when Detroit lost to Atlanta 1-0 earlier Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays earned the right to host the Baltimore Orioles in a one-game playoff on Tuesday.

The winner advances to play Western Division champion Texas, which at 95-67 has the AL's best record and has earned home-field advantage in the ALDS and in the ALCS, if it makes it that far.

Whichever American League team makes it to the World Series will have the home-field by virtue of the AL's victory in the All-Star Game.

The Red Sox will start their AL Division Series against the Indians on Thursday in Cleveland.

"We've been able to win on the road and that's where our playoff journey begins," Manager John Farrell said.

Sanchez held Boston hitless until Hanley Ramirez's disputed home run with two outs in the seventh. The ball sailed over the foul pole above the Green Monster.

Sanchez tried to wave the ball foul and then yelled to the umpire, "No way!" But the replay upheld the original call.

"For me, it looked foul," he said, but added that it didn't matter as long as the Blue Jays won.

Xander Bogaerts followed with a single -- the only other hit allowed by Sanchez, who lowered his ERA to 3.00 and clinched the AL ERA title. In all, Sanchez (15-2) allowed one run, walking two, striking out six and hitting a batter.

"You have to give credit to Sanchez. He was [the] one today," Ortiz said. "That's the best I've ever seen him."

The Blue Jays took the lead back in the eighth against Brad Ziegler (2-4) when Tulowitzki singled with runners on first and third. Toronto's other run came on Devon Travis' home run in the fifth.

Boston put runners on first and second with two out in the ninth, but Osuna retired Bradley to end the game for his 36th save.

]The Red Sox lost five of their last six games -- following an 11-game win streak -- and missed out on home-field advantage by one game.

Manager John Farrell said he wasn't concerned that his team lost momentum.

"We were in all of these games and could have won about three of them," he said. "This team is confident."

