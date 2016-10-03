By March, U.K. aims to begin EU exit talks

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Outlining a timetable for Britain to leave the European Union in the spring of 2019, Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday put immigration at the center of her strategy for withdrawal, suggesting that Britain could be headed for a "hard Brexit," or clean break, from the bloc.

In a speech at the start of the Conservative Party's annual convention in Birmingham, May said Britain would formally initiate exit negotiations by the end of March. Those talks will be governed by a two-year deadline unless all members of the bloc agree to prolong them.

Members of the ruling Conservative Party applauded wildly as May said the British people had made it clear that they wanted a clear date for exiting the EU and that she was going to deliver. European leaders and company executives have pushed the government to say when it plans to trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty, starting talks on the U.K.'s departure, so they can begin preparing for a post-EU Britain.

"We will invoke it when we are ready, and we will be ready soon," she said. "We will invoke Article 50 no later than the end of March next year."

Previously, May had said only that the talks would not begin before the end of this year -- a delay designed to buy time for the government to work out its negotiating stance.

On Sunday, May also began to lay down her priorities for a deal on withdrawal, known as Brexit, including the power to control immigration and reject EU rules that allow people to move and settle across national frontiers.

May sounded as if she had campaigned for Britain to leave the EU all along -- even though she had opposed that outcome before the June 23 referendum. In what sounded like a stump speech for "leave," she hit on the emotive issues of sovereignty, immigration and world status.

She insisted there would be no unnecessary delays -- and that Britain would fight any legal challenges intended to derail the move. She sternly rejected the idea that the government would circumvent the result.

"We have voted to leave the European Union and become a fully independent, sovereign country," May said. "We will do what independent, sovereign countries do. We will decide for ourselves how we control immigration. And we will be free to pass our own laws."

That position strikes at the heart of the usual trade-off by countries that have unfettered access to Europe's internal market of about 500 million people, but that also accept the freedom of Europeans to cross frontiers and live and work in any member state.

The two sides must find common ground on rights for their citizens in each other's territory, the border between the two Irelands and what if anything the U.K. contributes to the EU budget. There's also a string of legal, regulatory, energy, agricultural and security issues to address.

While May said she wanted the "maximum" scope for British companies to trade inside the EU's single market, she added that Britain would not accept the right of EU law to trump national legislation -- another pillar of the single market.

May also spoke of striking free-trade deals with new partners, suggesting that Britain would leave Europe's Customs Union, which lays down common tariffs but prevents member states from striking independent arrangements with other countries.

Her speech left many details unclear and represents a tough opening bid before next year's talks, which are likely to be complex and fraught with disagreement.

She argued that the country's new relationship with the European Union would be unique, and rejected the idea that there was a clear division between a "hard" exit and a "soft" one with closer economic ties, although there are signs of deep differences within her Cabinet on the issue.

The president of the 28-nation EU's governing European Council, Donald Tusk, offered support for her position. He had told her at a recent Downing Street meeting that the "ball is now in your court."

"PM May's declaration brings welcome clarity on start of Brexit talks," he tweeted Sunday. "Once Art. 50's triggered, EU27 will engage to safeguard its interests."

Ideally, May would like to regain the ability to curb migration from the Continent while keeping full access to the EU's single market.

In an interview in The Sun published Saturday, Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, argued that Britain's policy was "having our cake and eating it."

Yet across the English Channel, there has been no sign of compromise, and European politicians have made it clear that a trade-off is required from Britain.

Overall, May's speech suggested that she would emphasize the right to curb immigration even if that meant securing less favorable access to European markets.

David Davis, the minister responsible for negotiating Britain's exit, underscored the position that trading arrangements were not the only -- or even the most important -- part of the British equation.

"We want to maintain the freest possible trade between us, without betraying the instruction we have received from the British people to take back control of our own affairs," Davis told the convention.

May also flatly rejected the idea that elements within the United Kingdom might be able to negotiate a deal for themselves. The message was clearly aimed at Scotland, which only narrowly rejected an independence move in 2014 and had voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU. Scotland wants a place at the table because of its numerous trade ties with the EU.

"We will negotiate as one United Kingdom and we will leave the European Union as one United Kingdom. There is no opt-out for Brexit," May told the conference. "I will never allow divisive nationalists to undermine the precious union between the four nations of our United Kingdom."

She also announced plans to start the domestic legislative process for the exit next year by asking Parliament to repeal the 1972 European Communities Act, which allowed Britain to join the EU's predecessor.

Although this new legal step would not come into effect until Britain left the bloc, it would transfer European legislation -- including laws to protect labor rights -- into British law. Parliament would then be able to decide at a later point which laws to keep.

The bill will be introduced in Parliament between May 2017 and May 2018, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told ITV's Peston on Sunday program. On the same show, former Business Minister Anna Soubry, who left her post when May became premier, said that the repeal act was a necessary step but not a "big deal." She called for more detail on the "guiding principles" of the government's EU exit plan and expressed concern at the timeline.

In a statement, Carolyn Fairbairn, the director general of the nation's main business lobby group, the Confederation of British Industry, welcomed that development but highlighted the anxieties of many companies.

"With a rapid timetable pointing to an exit from the EU in spring 2019, businesses need to know the government's ambition on the fundamental issues of skills and barrier-free access to EU markets as soon as possible," she said.

"Businesses cannot continue to operate in the dark," she added, because "the decisions they face today are real and pressing."

Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of Nissan, said last week that he would be unable to make investment decisions in Britain unless the government guaranteed compensation for any tariffs that might be imposed after the exit.

The European Union aims to guarantee the free movement of goods, capital, services and people across its frontiers, and for many of Europe's policymakers it would be a betrayal to allow Britain to enjoy the economic benefits while rejecting free movement of people.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi of Italy said it would be "impossible" to give British people more rights than others outside the European Union.

The president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, has said that Britain should not be granted any special favors on single-market access and that "any outcome should ensure that all participants are subject to the same rules."

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Castle of The New York Times; Danica Kirka of The Associated Press; and Thomas Penny, Alex Morales, Tim Ross, Svenja O'Donnell, Robert Hutton and Simon Kennedy of Bloomberg News.

