Police: Man takes cash from Little Rock adult-video store

A man with a blue scarf over his face robbed a Little Rock adult-video store Saturday night, police said.

Hi face obscured, the man entered Cruisers Boutique at 2923 W. 65th St. a little after 5 p.m., the police report said. A store employee told police the man walked toward the cash register and said, “Give me the money.” According to the report, the employee ran out the store’s back door because he thought the robber had a gun. He told officers he watched the robber, described as a black man, leave in a tan sedan and drive south on Murray Street.

The report said an unknown amount of money was stolen from the register.

Security camera footage showed the robber, who was carrying a bag, reach across the counter and press a button on the register to open it. He then put money into the bag and left, police said.

The store’s owner told officers the robber resembled a fired employee, but police haven’t identified a suspect.