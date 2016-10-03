Cody Hollister shows off great balance

— Arkansas receiver Cody Hollister got familiar with tight sideline plays on Saturday.

Hollister's 26-yard touchdown run, which came on a cut around right end in the third quarter, was his first since a 7-yard touchdown grab in Arkansas' 73-7 victory over Nicholls State on Sept. 6, 2014.

"I played running back in high school, so I like the ball in my hands and being able to see the whole field in front of me," Hollister said. "Sometimes the wide receiver catches the ball and can't see the whole field. So that play just came naturally."

Hollister did a tightrope walk down the left sideline on a 22-yard end around in the second quarter. The play, snapped from the Arkansas 49, was originally ruled down inside the Alcorn State 10. The SEC replay crew brought it back to the Braves' 29.

"I couldn't really run because I was tight-roping it," Hollister said. "I didn't think I stepped out but I guess I did."

Hollister also recovered a fumble on the second-half kickoff, but the replay booth ruled Alcorn State's Silas Spearman had touched out of bounds before he fumbled in play.