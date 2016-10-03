Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 03, 2016, 1:11 p.m.
Dan Skipper wins SEC award

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.

arkansas-offensive-lineman-dan-skipper-takes-the-field-prior-to-a-game-against-alcorn-state-on-saturday-oct-1-2016-at-war-memorial-stadium-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas offensive lineman Dan Skipper takes the field prior to a game against Alcorn State on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Dan Skipper was recognized by the SEC on Monday for his role in the Razorbacks' win over Alcorn State.

Skipper was named SEC co-special teams player of the week after he blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter. It was the second field goal block this season for Skipper, a 6-foot-10 senior offensive lineman. He also blocked a field goal at the end of regulation against TCU last month.

Skipper's seven career field goals are two shy of the NCAA record of nine set by former SMU defensive end Margus Hunt.

It is the second time this season that Skipper has earned an SEC player of the week award. He was offensive lineman of the week after the Razorbacks' win at TCU.

