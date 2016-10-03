Arkansas man wins $250,000 lottery prize

A Des Arc man said he is going to pay off his house after winning a $250,000 prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a news release said.

The lottery said Robert Cochran won his prize Monday after playing Neon 100x, a $10 scratch-off game. He bought the ticket at Big D's One Stop at 409 Arkansas 11 in Des Arc. The store clerk was the first person he told about the prize.

The store will receive 1 percent of the winnings, which is $2,500, the release said.

More than $620,000 in cash prizes remain in the Neon 100x game. The release said players have a 1 in 3 chance of winning.