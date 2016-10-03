Ethiopia protest ends in stampede; 52 die

BISHOFTU, Ethiopia -- A regional government in Ethiopia confirmed that 52 people were killed in a stampede after police tried to disperse an anti-government protest at a religious festival.

The Oromia regional government confirmed the death toll late Sunday. The government is declaring three days of national mourning.

The stampede occurred in one of the East African country's most politically sensitive regions, Oromia. It has experienced months of sometimes deadly demonstrations by people demanding wider freedoms.

"I almost died in that place today," said one shaken protester who gave his name only as Elias.

Mud-covered and shoeless, he said he had been dragged out of a deep ditch that many people fell into as they tried to flee.

The first to fall in had suffocated, he said.

"Many people have managed to get out alive, but I'm sure many more others were down there," he said. "It is really shocking."

An estimated 2 million people were attending the annual Irrecha thanksgiving festival in the town of Bishoftu, southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa, when people began reciting anti-government chants, according to witnesses.

The chanting crowds pressed toward a stage where religious leaders were speaking, the witnesses said, and some threw rocks and plastic bottles.

Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, and people tried to flee. Some were crushed in nearby ditches, witnesses said.

Mulatu Gemechu with the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress said the protesters were peaceful and did not carry anything to harm police.

Before the stampede, an Associated Press reporter saw small groups of people walking in the crowd and holding up their crossed wrists in a popular gesture of protest.

The reporter also saw police firing tear gas and, later, saw several injured people.

The crossed-wrists gesture has been used widely as a sign of peaceful resistance and is meant to symbolize being handcuffed by security forces.

It was in the spotlight at the Olympics in Brazil when Ethiopian marathoner Feyisa Lilesa, who is from the Oromia region, crossed his wrists while finishing in second place. He has not returned to the country since, saying his life could be in danger.

Ethiopia's government, a close security ally of the West, has been accused often of silencing dissent, at times blocking Internet access.

The months of anti-government protests and the sometimes harsh government response have raised international concern.

The United States recently spoke out against what it called the excessive use of force against protesters, describing the situation in Ethiopia as "extremely serious."

On Sunday, many people in Ethiopia turned their Twitter and Facebook profile photos to solid black and expressed anger at the government over the deaths.

