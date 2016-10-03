Falcons overwhelm Panthers

FALCONS 48, PANTHERS 33

ATLANTA -- Matt Ryan and Julio Jones brought down some team records -- and the defending NFC champions.

Ryan shredded Carolina's defense, passing for a team-record 503 yards and 4 touchdowns, Jones had 12 receptions for a Falcons-record 300 yards, and Atlanta downed the struggling Panthers 48-33 on Sunday.

A week after being held to one catch in a victory at New Orleans, Jones had a 75-yard scoring catch late in the game as Atlanta (3-1) solidified its early hold on the NFC South lead. Jones' 12 catches came on 15 targets.

"We got Julio the ball in space and when he has the ball in space he's so explosive," Ryan said.

The totals by Ryan and Jones are the most ever allowed by Carolina (1-3), and the first time teammates had 500 yards passing and 300 yards receiving, according to information provided to the Falcons by Elias.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton left the game in the fourth quarter. The team said Newton suffered a concussion after taking a hit from Deion Jones on a successful two-point run. There appeared to be helmet-to-helmet contact but there was no penalty on the hit.

Newton appeared to be trying to take a casual jog into the end zone when he was knocked to the ground by Jones. Newton still reached the ball across the goal line.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera had no update on Newton following the game. Newton's replacement, Derek Anderson, said he saw Newton after the game.

"He was all right," Anderson said.

The Panthers scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including scoring passes from Anderson to Greg Olsen and Corey Brown.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, completed 14 of 25 passes for 165 yards with q touchdown before leaving the game.

"It's unfortunate," said Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly. "I don't what the severity of it is. ... He's a fighter. He's one of the toughest guys I know. He'll get out there as soon as he can."

Robert Alford's 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:14 remaining clinched the victory. Alford intercepted another pass from Anderson to end Carolina's final possession.

The Falcons began the day leading the NFL in scoring and total offense. They were rarely stopped by Carolina, even when pinned back close to their own goal line. They scored touchdowns after beginning drives on their 2- and 1-yard lines.

Carolina has lost two consecutive and needs a quick recovery to avoid falling too far behind in the division.

"Our guys are going to rebound from this," Kuechly said. "I know they will. They're a resilient bunch. We take a lot of pride in what we do. We'll come out better next week."

Newton was sacked only once after being sacked eight times in last week's loss to Minnesota.

Jones is only the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 300 yards receiving in a game. He is the first since Detroit's Calvin Johnson had 329 yards against Dallas on Oct. 8, 2013.

Panthers rookie cornerback James Bradberry was overwhelmed from the opening minute in his matchup with Jones. Ryan completed passes to Jones on Atlanta's first three plays for 22, 14 and 15 yards, showing the Falcons' plan to take advantage of a secondary still struggling to replace Josh Norman, now with Washington.

"They put the young corner on me man to man ... and Matt made some great decisions today," Jones said.

