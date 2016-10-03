Frank Ragnow in Minnesota after death of his father

— Arkansas center Frank Ragnow will likely miss practice time this week following the death of his father, Jon, on Saturday.

Jon Ragnow died of a heart attack following the Razorbacks' win over Alcorn State, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. Frank Ragnow flew home to Minnesota on Saturday night on a plane supplied by Arkansas businessman Warren Stephens.

Bielema said he and his wife, Jen, flew home with Ragnow on Saturday and returned home early Sunday. He said it was the third time in his coaching career he has taken such a flight.

"In recruiting I tell parents that I can't promise them playing time, can't promise them a degree," Bielema said, "but I tell them all the time I will look after your son, and I mean it."

Ragnow is expected to play in the Razorbacks' game against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

"I don't know exactly where it will lay out for the week," Bielema said. "He'll give us information as they go.

"I think he'll be back with us later in the week. He made that comment to me Saturday night as we sat in the basement of the facility, that he wanted to play."

Bielema said Zach Rogers will practice with the first-team offense in Ragnow's absence.