Monday, October 03, 2016, 7:15 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas prison guard arrested after standoff faces arraignment

By Hunter Field

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

The prison guard who police said barricaded himself in a prison tower on Saturday remained in jail without bail until his expected first court appearance today, law enforcement officials said on Sunday.

Devonte McCarter, 24, of Greenville, Miss., was being held Sunday at the Drew County jail on charges of commercial burglary and impairing the operation of a public facility, according to the Drew County sheriff's office.

Authorities said McCarter, armed with a rifle, holed up atop a guard tower at the Arkansas Department of Correction's Delta Regional Unit in Dermott.

He finally surrendered about 8 p.m., according to Arkansas State Police.

The commercial burglary charge entails more than simply burglarizing a place, Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen of Monticello said Sunday.

"Commercial burglary encompasses more than you'd normally think," Deen said. "It's more than entering a place; it's also unlawfully remaining in that place."

Deen also said that McCarter impeded operations at two adjoining juvenile facilities in addition to the Delta Regional Unit.

Metro on 10/03/2016

Print Headline: Guard in standoff faces arraignment

