Hayden Johnson not on Hogs' depth chart after alcohol arrest

— It appears Arkansas will be without its starting fullback for Saturday's game against No. 1 Alabama.

Hayden Johnson is not on the Razorbacks' two-deep depth chart for the game after he was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol. Johnson, a 19-year-old freshman, has started all five games this season.

Kendrick Jackson, who was Arkansas' starting fullback last season, is listed as starter on the depth chart. Tight end Austin Cantrell is listed as the backup at the position.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema is expected to comment on Johnson's arrest for the first time during his weekly news conference today at noon. The Razorbacks have made no official announcement on whether Johnson will be suspended.

According to a preliminary arrest report, Johnson was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Sunday after police were called for a welfare check. According to a caller, Johnson was stumbling and nearly fell off the stage at the Greek Theater on the University of Arkansas campus.

The arresting officer reported he found Johnson laying down and not moving when he arrived on the scene. The officer noted Johnson was unable to stand and nearly fell over when he sat up.