Hog arrested on alcohol charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas freshman fullback Hayden Johnson was arrested at the Greek Theater on campus overnight Saturday and charged by the UA Police Department with public intoxication and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Johnson, 19, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. on Sunday and released from the Washington County Detention Center at 10:30 a.m. after posting $365 bail.

Johnson, from Columbia, Mo., faces a preliminary hearing today and a court date of Oct. 31.

According to the police report of Johnson's arrest, the UAPD received an anonymous call in which the citizen reported seeing a white male nearly fall off the stage at the Greek Theater before stumbling around as if intoxicated and lying on the ground.

The responding officer noted that Johnson struggled to produce his driver's license and told the officer he had consumed a few drinks on Dickson Street.

"Mr. Hayden was unable to stand without losing his balance, and while sitting, he almost rolled over on his face, trying to put his wallet back in his pocket," the report stated. "Mr. Hayden had red blood-shot eyes and slurred speech. Due to Mr. Hayden being in public, where someone called on his well being, and due to Mr. Hayden being in possession of alcohol as a minor, I placed Mr. Hayden in custody."

Johnson, a 6-3, 248-pounder, started Arkansas' 52-10 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday morning in Little Rock.

Arkansas football had gone a calendar year without a player arrest, since punter Blake Johnson was charged with public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol last August.

Sports on 10/03/2016