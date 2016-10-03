• Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, apologized to Jews for remarks in which he compared his anti-drug war to Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust and said he would be "happy to slaughter" about 3 million addicts in the Philippines.

• Mayor Hubert Wulfrance of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France, at the reopening of a church where Islamic extremists in July slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest, called the attack "an indelible scar."

• Heli Dunger of the animal rescue group Four Paws said two tigers and a bear were released into the Al-Ma'wa Reserve in northern Jordan, among 25 animals with "a horrific past" to start new lives there after being confiscated from smugglers.

• Rui Oliveira, a Lisbon, Portugal, airport spokesman, said a plane flying from Portugal to Angola had to make an emergency landing in Lisbon after a cargo worker was reported missing, later to be found inside the cargo hold alive but suffering from hypothermia.

• William Quayle Jr., a Juneau, Alaska, assembly candidate, after more than 400 posts about large-breasted women were found on a Twitter account that appears to be his, said in an email to KTOO-FM that he would not discuss his fetishes and that he has policy ideas that other candidates do not.

• Jackie Clarke's sitcom pitch about a widower who signs up for a mail-order bride from the Philippines, inspired by Clarke's upbringing by a "strong Filipina stepmother," according to NBC, was abandoned after a rights group decried it as "making light" of a practice that exploits and traffics women.

• Karen Aviles, a 36-year-old Miami day care owner, was charged in the death of a boy, 2, left in a van for six hours, police said, adding she told investigators that she had picked up multiple children and driven them to her center, then told an employee to unload the children while she rushed to a meeting.

• Nikolai Vlasov, a Russian veterinary official, told the Siberian Times that the reindeer population in northwest Siberia is too dense and is therefore conducive to disease outbreak, after officials proposed killing off 250,000 reindeer by Christmas to limit the spread of deadly anthrax bacteria.

• Harold Gray, 65, of Memphis was convicted of reckless homicide in the death of his grandson, Anthony Morris, 31, whom Gray stabbed, court records say, after an argument that started when Morris looked at a steak in Gray's refrigerator.

