Jonesboro convention center to get tax incentives

JONESBORO — Arkansas officials have approved tax incentives for a hotel and convention center complex being constructed in Jonesboro.

Arkansas Economic Development Commission spokesman Scott Hardin said the $50 million Hyatt Place Hotel and convention center off of Interstate 555 could qualify for up to $7.5 million in incentives.

Chris Keller, CEO of Northern Arkansas Hotel and Convention Center LLC, said the incentives would allow him to expand the convention center portion of the project to just under 80,000 square feet, about double the size of the original plan. Keller says the incentives would also make the addition of a second hotel attached to the center possible.

The Jonesboro Sun reported that Keller said in September that he had decided to make the center larger in response to market demands.

Developers hope to open the center and hotel in early 2018.