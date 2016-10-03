Pregnant woman tells Arkansas police that men hit her head, tried to rape her

A pregnant woman told Jonesboro police that two men ripped her clothes and slammed her head into some rocks early Saturday while attempting to rape her.

According to a police report, the 26-year-old woman went outside after hearing a noise and saw two black men trying to break into her car on Fairview Drive. She yelled for her boyfriend, who was asleep inside the house.

The woman, who is several weeks pregnant, told police that the shorter man tried to hold her down while the taller one ripped her shorts open. The report said the taller man then exposed his genitalia as he tried to rape her.

She fought the man off and continued to resist while trying to keep from landing on her stomach, the report said. She told police that while she was on her back, the shorter man ripped open her shirt and bra. After that, he “slammed her head into the rocks and hit her in the face,” according to the report.

The woman had been screaming for help, and the two men fled west on Fairview Drive, police said. Police arrived at the scene to find the woman “visibly distraught” with her clothes ripped. She was treated at St. Bernards Medical Center.

The two men are still not identified. According to the report, police are pursuing attempted rape and third-degree battery charges.