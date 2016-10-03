1 of 3 teens charged in Sherwood student's killing has case moved to juvenile court

One of the three teens charged in the killing of 17-year-old Sherwood high school student Bryan Allen had his case moved to juvenile court Monday.

Xavier Porter, 17, of North Little Rock; Trevone Hayse Miller, 14; and Quincy Parks, 15; both of Sherwood, were arrested the day after Thompson was found dead in car with a gunshot wound to in the throat in the parking lot of the Bill Harmon Recreation Center in Sherwood, police said.

All three were initially charged as adults with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright on Monday allowed two statements Miller gave to police to be entered into the record. Miller's case was then transferred to juvenile court. The other two suspects' cases remain in adult court.

Wright also scheduled an additional hearing for Parks on Dec. 5 and a jury trial for Parks for Feb. 7. Parks’ attorney cited issues with witnesses as the reason for the additional hearing.

Wright also ruled Monday that Porter’s mental health evaluation must be completed by Nov. 1.

At a previous hearing, Sherwood detective Frank Spence testified that police believe Parks is the killer based on surveillance video from the recreation center, text messages investigators found on Parks’ and Porter's phones and statements Porter and Miller made to police, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

A text message read at that hearing said to be from Parks states that the 15-year-old shot Thompson, a student at Sylvan Hills High School.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.