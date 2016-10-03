LA man's shooting spurs call for probe

LOS ANGELES -- Activists on Sunday called on police to publicly name the officers involved in the deadly shooting Saturday of an 18-year-old black man near his home and to conduct a quick and transparent probe.

"We don't want to see a cover-up. We don't want to see a whitewash," Earl Ofari Hutchinson said after meeting with the family of Carnell Snell Jr. "We have a family that's grieving. We have a community that's grieving."

Hutchinson, who founded the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, said Snell's family refused to further discuss Saturday's shooting but planned to issue a statement soon.

The coroner's office confirmed Sunday that Snell was the man killed. His family lives in another house in the front of the property where the shooting occurred. A back gate there was riddled with six bullet holes.

Police have disclosed little about their investigation other than to say a handgun was found at the scene. It was not clear whether Snell was carrying it.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said investigators will gather evidence related to the shooting to determine whether deadly force was necessary .

"He was just at my house, and we got a phone call that said the police shot him five times in the back," Snell's mother, Monique Morgan, said Saturday night.

"I think people are so outraged because of the way police handle our people," Christine Conley, a next-door neighbor of Snell's for 10 years, said Sunday. "If he was any other race than black, he may have had another chance. ... If they would have arrested and taken him to jail, I wouldn't be talking to you."

The pursuit began about 1 p.m. Saturday when officers tried to pull over a car bearing paper plates and the driver refused to stop, police Sgt. Barry Montgomery said. The driver and passenger jumped out and police ran after them.

The passenger ran in back of a house, where he was shot. The driver escaped.

Trenell Snell, 17, said she was outside with friends when she saw her older brother running from police. She said she started running, too, and she hit the ground when she heard at least four gunshots. When she got up, her brother was on the ground, handcuffed, she said.

"At the end of the day, the cops came and shot my brother," she told the Los Angeles Times. "Killed my brother."

There was a small protest over the shooting Saturday night at the home of Mayor Eric Garcetti. It was peaceful. However, at some point the mayor's house was hit with eggs. A crew was called to clean them up Sunday.

There was little information about Snell. Conley described the boy she knew as CJ as cheerful and polite -- someone who liked to dress nicely and didn't sport gang clothing or tattoos. He was always respectful to police, she added.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's office website indicated that Snell was arrested in January and released from jail on probation in June. It did not indicate the nature of the offense.

"He's never given me any problems. He's always been respectful and kind," Conley said. "He was always happy."

