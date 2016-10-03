Little Rock manufacturers to invest $6.4M, add 43 new jobs

A pair of Little Rock companies will invest $6.4 million in an expansion that will add 43 new jobs, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said Monday.

G.C. Evans Sales and Manufacturing, which makes packaging and processing equipment for the food, bottling and pharmaceutical industries, and Sleeve Seal LLC, which makes labels and labelers in the packaging industry, will both move into a new facility at 14000 Dineen Drive, which is just north of 145th Street east of Interstate 530. The two companies are currently located at 3300 South Woodrow St.

The new space will allow the companies to add two new printing lines, the commission said in a statement, noting that will provide for "faster turnaround times on shipping and improved quality for customers of both companies."