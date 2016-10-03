What Bret Bielema said at his pre-Alabama news conference

— Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Dan Enos and defensive coordinator Robb Smith review Alcorn State and preview Alabama.

Bret Bielema

— Liked approach heading into game, but though team hit a lull and relaxed after getting up 24-0. Reacted well in the second half.

— Devwah Whaley, Jared Cornelius and Frank Ragnow were the offensive MVPs.

— Jared Collins was the defensive MVP. Isn't tested much by opposing teams.

— Special teams MVP was Ryder Lucas. Starts on each unit. Dan Skipper won SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

— Told the team they just each needed to do their job against Alabama. Took him a while to learn that at Wisconsin.

— Got two phone calls you never want to get late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

— Hayden Johnson's public intox was one. Not happy with it but glad he wasn't driving. He'll get counseling to make sure there isn't anything deeper. Beautiful kid raised by beautiful people.

— Frank Ragnow's dad passed of a heart attack after the game. Bret and Jen were at a restaurant when he got the call from Ragnow's mom. She wanted Bielema to be with Ragnow. Bielema called Dan Skipper, who told him where Ragnow was. Got Ragnow to come to the indoor and told him he loved him, then gave him the phone to talk to his mother. Warren Stephens let them use his plane to get him home that night. Ragnow told Bielema he wanted to play that night.

— Want to keep Jake Raulerson at RG in a "competition with Colton Jackson." Zach Rogers will get reps at center.

— He and Jen Bielema went with Ragnow on the plane and got back around 2 a.m. Sunday.

— Ragnow had a group of teammates that included Austin Allen and Karl Roessler meet him and Bielema at the Football Performance Center.

— One of the main reasons Ragnow came to Arkansas was his father encouraged him to take a visit after Bielema got the job.

— Will inform Johnson of his punishment Tuesday before practice. He won't start Saturday, but will play on Saturday. Administration leaves discipline up to Bielema because he's had so few off-field issues.

— Used to compete for Alabama for pro-style quarterbacks, but hasn't had to since Alabama has transitioned to the spread market.

— Jalen Hurts "can hurt you. I'm sure that's not the first pun thrown out there." Can hurt with legs and feet. Can extend plays with his feet. Lane Kiffin is using his strengths well and he's got good players around him.

— There will be some base defense used, more than Arkansas has so far this year, but Alabama uses a lot of spread, one back/one tight end/three receiver looks. So maybe more like what the Hogs have faced the first five games.

— Alabama has given up eight or nine explosive runs through five games, which is an "unbelievable statistic." Great line and great speed to get to the ball if it gets to the second level. They've got 8-10 players on the line that play well.

— Once a player commits to Arkansas, there's a detailed conversation that the player won't look anywhere else. Says it's like if you're getting engaged. You're not married yet, but you aren't seeing anyone else. Will occasionally make the exception before the commit if the kid wants to travel. ... JC: Bielema can't mention specific recruits and didn't, bu the question was obviously in reference to RB Chase Hayden.

— Nick Saban handles everything and everyone the same way, which is a big part of Alabama's success and consistency. Crimson Tide have great players. A lot of teams have great players, but few plays as consistently as Alabama's.

— Saw a stat that Alabama has 16 or 17 games in a row with a non-traditional touchdown.

— Liked Scoota Harris' day Saturday. Played him at Mike and Will. Was at Will on Saturday and played well. Coaches have to convince Deon Stewart he's ready for the big stage and to do some special things. Joked with Devwah Whaley after the game that he got so much attention after one 100-yard game. Rawleigh Williams was sitting there and started laughing. Bielema thinks it'll be the first of many for Whaley.

— Will try to use a lot of the same tactics they did against A&M, like motioning down to block on the ends.

— Alcorn State went with a heavy overload on the fourth-and-1. Wishes there would've been a check. There were also some missed assignments at the point of attack.

Dan Enos

— Chuckle and a "where to start" on what concerns him most about Alabama's defense.

— No weaknesses in defense, which is what you look for when you break a team down.

— Tim Williams is like the ends for A&M.

— Thought Hogs did uncharacteristic stuff last year. Some of it was Bama, some of it was Hogs. Looked at stuff during offseason they want to change. Can't do run plays that don't have a chance structurally. Obviously have to take care of them physically.

— More than any team in the league, Bama challenges receivers at the line of scrimmage. Makes it hard to work the quick game.

— The line is continuing to get better. This will be a big challenge. Protection part isn't just on the line. Everyone else is involved. Hogs may have to move guys around to get them off the line of scrimmage.

— On him coming up with PHP: Pound Hogs Pound If Hogs can run for more than 150 yards, their record is good. Protect Hogs Protect will help Pass Hogs Pass. Incorporates everything.

— Bama will run certain stuff depending on personnel, whether offenses are in 12, 21, 22 and everything else. Crimson Tide focus on taking away what teams do best. Blitz packages differ based on offensive personnel.

— Hogs will have to try to create matchups for Jeremy Sprinkle. He needs to play big.

— Zach Rogers and Jake Raulerson will both play center the next few days without Ragnow. Thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family.

— Breakdown on the fourth-and-1 on Saturday. Run 60 plays in the game, there'll probably be a play or two that doesn't work.

— Saban's final year at Michigan State was Enos' redshirt freshman year. All the players had the upmost respect for him and knew he'd be gone to greener pastures soon.

— Tells his quarterbacks all the time that the spirit of a team comes from its quarterback. Can inspire a team with work ethic, toughness, attitude. Thinks Austin has done that. Stepping up in big moments has helped. Great person and super humble. Has a relationship with basically everyone on the team. Makes it easy to coach best players when they have that makeup.

— Doesn't know if Hogs will have Keon Hatcher back this week. His physicality would help against Alabama's secondary.

— Cody Hollister has bounced back after the drops in the first game. Had a great spring and fall camp. He's been patient and stepped up with injuries to others.

— Alabama is tough to scheme for because Crimson Tide's scheme is good and they have good players.

Robb Smith

— O.J. Howard creates a personnel mismatch on linebackers at times. Have to be smart using safety against him.

— Alabama has an identity unique to it. Close to 60 percent 3-WR looks on first and second down, but will split TEs out wide and line up WRs in the backfield. Staff will have to do a great job matching personnel.

— This Alabama offense is different because of Jalen Hurts. He adds a zone read element to the offense.

— Hogs use base every day against their own offense and will finally get to use it some.

— Thinks Scoota Harris is coming on at Will and could spell Greenlaw. Dwayne Eugene is transitioning to Mike LB.

— Santos Ramirez is progressing.

— De'Andre Coley played the most reps in a game since he's been here Saturday.

— Hurts is a fluid athlete and is faster than he looks sometime.

— Bama is very deep at running back and there isn't a way to key on what certain backs do. They're very interchangeable.

— Been up-and-down in tackling. Missed some against Alcorn State. Can't afford to have missed tackles lead to big plays.

— Jokes that Hogs were trying to sucker "those guys" for this week after struggling to defend running QBs so far this year. There may be a new wrinkle in that aspect Saturday.

— Jared Collins is a consistent performer, which is why he's been so steadily good this year.

— There's a sideline return play on defense for interceptions. Hogs have gotten to use it a few times this year obviously.

— Sosa Agim is improving and becoming more consistent.

— Practicing against the offense presents a good look for Alabama.