Man accused of raping woman in wooded area near Arkansas Wal-Mart

A Beebe man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Sunday in a wooded area east of a Wal-Mart store parking lot, according to police.

The Beebe Police Department said Monday afternoon that William Patrick Stillman, 58, was being held at the White County jail on one count of rape involving a 26-year-old woman.

Authorities responded around 12:29 a.m. that morning near the store at 2003 W. Center St., searching for a man believed to have fled the scene on foot, according to a news release.

Video surveillance obtained by management at the Wal-Mart store helped Beebe police and White County sheriff’s deputies identity a vehicle that had been left in the parking lot.

That information, police said, led to Stillman’s location and eventual arrest around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Stillman remained at the jail in lieu of $75,000 bond as of around 5:30 p.m. Monday, records show.