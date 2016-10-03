Mom charged after girl, 7, runs over toddler sister with car

SALEM, N.H. — The mother of a 7-year-old girl who accidentally ran over her 2-year-old sister while starting the family car faces child endangerment and other charges in New Hampshire.

Police say 27-year-old Salem resident Amylynn Michelle Boehm surrendered to police Sunday night. She faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of an improper person operating a vehicle.

Police say Boehm told officers that she gave her daughter permission last week to start the Ford Focus, which was parked in front of the family's apartment. The 7-year-old mistakenly put the vehicle into reverse and backed over her sister. The toddler suffered broken bones in her legs and other injuries.

The Eagle-Tribune reported that a person who answered the door at Boehm's apartment wouldn't comment.