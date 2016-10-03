Montaric Brown's relationship with Lunney has him solid to Hogs

— Oklahoma State hasn’t stopped recruiting Arkansas commitment Montaric Brown, but the talented safety said he’s still solid to the Hogs.

“I just don’t want to go nowhere,” Brown said. “I’m loyal to Arkansas. I’m just going to stick with Arkansas.”

Brown, 6-1, 180 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked the Razorbacks over Alabama, Oklahoma State, Auburn and LSU. ESPN rates him the No. 11 safety and No. 192 overall prospect in the nation.

Seldom does a day go by that he and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. aren’t on the phone with one another.

“Me and Coach Lunney talk every night,” Brown said. “It makes me feel good. I’m excited and happy I’m committed to Arkansas.”

Brown’s relationship with Lunney is strong.

“I think it’s the strongest out of all of the coaches,” he said. “He’s my favorite coach.”

Prior to Friday’s 47-3 victory over Bauxite, Brown had 39 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3 pass breakups along with 16 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas super fan Canaan Sandy attended the game and was an honorary captain. He inspired Ashdown with a pre-game speech.

“My teammates said 'We want him here every game',” Brown said. “It was a great speech and it pumped us up and motivated us to win. He said put up points, so we did. We did it for him.”