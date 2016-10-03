• Alec Baldwin stole the show Saturday in his new role as Donald Trump when Saturday Night Live spoofed the recent presidential debate. Facing off against Kate McKinnon as she impersonated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Baldwin delivered an orange-faced, blustery impression of her GOP rival. He railed about U.S. jobs fleeing to "Chi-naah." He sputtered that "my microphone is broken," and pointed to his opponent, insisting, "She broke it with Obama." "Wrong!" "Wrong!" "Shut up!" he interrupted repeatedly. As the debate progressed, make-believe Clinton seemed increasingly encouraged. "Can America vote right now?" she inquired. "I get it: You hate me," she then summed up in her closing statement. "You hate my voice and you hate my face. But if you never want to see my face again, elect me president and I swear to God I will lock myself in the Oval Office and not come out for four years." Baldwin's deal to play Trump for the remainder of the race was announced by NBC just days before Saturday Night Live began its 42nd season and a little more than a month before voters choose between real-life Trump and Clinton. Saturday's premiere featured Margot Robbie as guest host. In a Family Feud sketch, she impersonated the GOP candidate's daughter, Ivanka Trump, as a member of Team Trump, going up against Team Clinton, which included Larry David reviving his popular role as former Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

• Lady Gaga is choosing the intimacy of dive bars over arenas to showcase songs from her new album, Joanne. She'll appear at a handful of bars beginning this week, as a nod to the album's "raw Americana" vibe and where she got her start, Gaga and tour partner Bud Light announced Sunday. The three-stop tour will open Wednesday in an undisclosed location, with Gaga singing "Perfect Illusion" and "Million Reasons" from the album. The performance will be streamed live on Bud Light's Facebook page at a time to be announced, as will the Oct. 20 and 27 bar shows. In a statement, Gaga said finding a way to gather people together is important to her. "Which is why I love this dive bar tour so much, because I get to go perform these songs and really look my fans in the eyes when I'm singing to them and really try to have a more natural human experience," she said, instead of a "giant" space between her and an arena audience. The 11-song album's title honors an aunt, her father's sister, who died at age 19; Joanne is also Gaga's middle name. "Perfect Illusion" was the first track out, in early September, with the album set for release Oct. 21.

A Section on 10/03/2016