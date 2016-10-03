Night kickoff for Arkansas-Ole Miss

— Arkansas has another night game on the schedule.

The Razorbacks' Oct. 15 game against Ole Miss will start at 6 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

It will be the fifth time in six games that Arkansas will play after dark and the fourth time this season the Razorbacks will play on ESPN.

Arkansas has won two straight games over Ole Miss when the Rebels were ranked in the top 10. Ole Miss is No. 13 this week following a nonconference win over Memphis.

The Rebels (3-2, 1-1 SEC) have the week off.