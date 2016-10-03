Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 03, 2016, 1:16 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Night kickoff for Arkansas-Ole Miss

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 1:02 p.m.

arkansas-defensive-lineman-deatrich-wise-tries-to-get-to-ole-miss-quarterback-chad-kelly-on-saturday-nov-7-2015-during-the-first-quarter-at-vaught-hemingway-stadium-in-oxford-miss

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas defensive lineman Deatrich Wise tries to get to Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has another night game on the schedule.

The Razorbacks' Oct. 15 game against Ole Miss will start at 6 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

It will be the fifth time in six games that Arkansas will play after dark and the fourth time this season the Razorbacks will play on ESPN.

Arkansas has won two straight games over Ole Miss when the Rebels were ranked in the top 10. Ole Miss is No. 13 this week following a nonconference win over Memphis.

The Rebels (3-2, 1-1 SEC) have the week off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Night kickoff for Arkansas-Ole Miss

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online