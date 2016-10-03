Tow truck wreck kills 3, injures 2

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash involving a tow truck that left three people dead and two others injured.

WWL-TV reported the wreck happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. at a Mid-City intersection.

Authorities said a tow truck was traveling south when it left the roadway and hit four pedestrians. Police said the tow truck then went through a fence into the parking lot of a shopping center, where it hit several parked vehicles.

Two of the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. A third pedestrian died at a nearby hospital.

The fourth pedestrian and the tow truck driver were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

No other details have been released.

N.Y. teens’ deaths raise fear of gangs

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Four teenagers from Brentwood High School on Long Island were found dead in the past month, all suspected victims of gang violence.

While police are releasing few details about their investigation, students are saying they’re afraid to walk alone in their community, and school administrators are warning students not to wear clothing that could risk offending gang members.

A law enforcement official said the Salvadoran gang MS-13 is suspected, although police have not made arrests. The official was not authorized to talk publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Long Island has become a home to street gangs. At least 30 people have been killed by MS-13 gang members on Long Island since 2010.

In Brentwood, Nisa Mickens’ beaten body was found Sept. 13, the day before her 16th birthday. A day later, the beaten body of 16-yearold Kayla Cuevas was discovered in a nearby wooded backyard.

Days later, police discovered the skeletal remains of Oscar Acosta, 19, and Miguel Garcia-Moran, 15.

3rd arrested in ’14 slaying in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police made a third arrest Sunday in the 2014 killing of a Florida State University law professor, a woman who they say had ties both to the family of the victim’s ex-wife and one of the shooters.

Tallahassee police said Katherine Magbanua, 31, was arrested near Fort Lauderdale on Saturday and charged with murder in the July 2014 slaying of Daniel Markel, who was gunned down in his garage. She was being held Sunday at the Broward County jail without bail pending her transfer to Tallahassee.

In documents released by police Sunday and previously obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, detectives alleged that Magbanua had a romantic relationship with the brother of Wendi Adelson, Markel’s ex-wife, and lived with Sigfredo Garcia, who they say was one of the gunmen, and had two children with him.

Investigators said there were hundreds of calls between Charles Adelson, Wendi Adelson’s brother, and Magbanua and between Magbanua and Garcia.

