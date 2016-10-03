Home /
Outdoor giant Bass Pro to acquire rival Cabela's for $4.5B
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:44 a.m.
OMAHA, Neb. — Outdoor gear giants Bass Pro and Cabela's will combine in a $4.5 billion deal announced Monday.
Bass Pro is paying Cabela's shareholders $65.50 cash per share. The deal creates uncertainty about jobs in Cabela's home state of Nebraska. The combined companies plan to keep some operations in Sidney and Lincoln, Nebraska, but it's not immediately clear how many jobs might be lost.
Bass Pro CEO Johnny Morris says he hopes to continue growing the Cabela's brand alongside his own Springfield, Missouri, based chain.
Capital One will take over running Cabela's credit card unit as part of the deal. Activist investment firm Elliott Management began pushing for significant changes at Cabela's last fall. Cabela's employs about 2,000 people in the western Nebraska town of Sidney, which has about 7,000 residents.
BirdDogsRock says... October 3, 2016 at 10:07 a.m.
I always preferred Cabela's, and do not like this merger. Nor am I encouraged by consolidation in general, because the end result is less competition. Who will they swallow up next... Gander Mountain, Academy Sports, Dick's, Mack's Prairie Wings?
Razorbacker1 says... October 3, 2016 at 11:11 a.m.
I agree with BirdDogsRock. This is a bad move. Consumers will lose in this merger. Cabela's always carried many different products BassPro didn't carry. Many of the products were better quality from Cabela's in my opinion as well.
