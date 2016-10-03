Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 03, 2016, 11:13 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTO: Man charged with wearing clear plastic wrap bikini on beach

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:32 a.m.

This photo provided by Beach Haven Police Department shows Stephen Wojciehowski.

PHOTO BY BEACH HAVEN POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

This photo provided by Beach Haven Police Department shows Stephen Wojciehowski.

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — Police say a 59-year-old man who wore a bikini fashioned out of see-through plastic wrap on a New Jersey beach is facing a criminal charge.

They say Stephen Wojciehowski spent two days on a Long Beach Island beach wearing a homemade bikini in which his genitals were clearly exposed and was charged with lewdness.

NJ.com reported that the Stafford Township man was arrested Monday and was released pending further court proceedings.

A woman who answered the phone at his house said "nobody's here" and hung up. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTO: Man charged with wearing clear plastic wrap bikini on beach

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online