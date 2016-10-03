PHOTO: Man charged with wearing clear plastic wrap bikini on beach

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — Police say a 59-year-old man who wore a bikini fashioned out of see-through plastic wrap on a New Jersey beach is facing a criminal charge.

They say Stephen Wojciehowski spent two days on a Long Beach Island beach wearing a homemade bikini in which his genitals were clearly exposed and was charged with lewdness.

NJ.com reported that the Stafford Township man was arrested Monday and was released pending further court proceedings.

A woman who answered the phone at his house said "nobody's here" and hung up. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.