Police identify man killed in Little Rock's 28th homicide of year

Little Rock police on Monday identified a man killed in the city’s 28th homicide of 2016 as 35-year-old Ladareion Morris.

Morris was found dead Friday night with gunshot wounds in the back seat of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in the backyard of 2201 S. Oak St., according to police.

After being shot, he hit the vehicle's accelerator, later crashing through a fence and hitting the corner of the house, authorities said.

The shooting was one of two reported that night in Arkansas’ capital city.

Around 10 minutes before the discovery of Morris’ body, police responded to West 13th and Rice streets, which is about one block from Little Rock Central High School.

There, three victims were found hurt and were transported to a hospital, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

A motive is not known in either shooting, and police do not believe they are related. No suspects had been named as of Monday.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.