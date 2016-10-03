Masked robber pulls knife, robs Little Rock sandwich shop, police say

A masked robber pulled a knife on a Little Rock Firehouse Subs employee Sunday, demanding access to a cash register before fleeing with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

Authorities responded around 4:34 p.m. to the restaurant at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road at the Colony West Shopping Center in reference to a robbery.

Restaurant manager Ryan Minor told police that a male robber, whose age and race were not known, wielded a large knife and demanded money. The robber was later able to to grab money from the cash register and fled around the north side of the Firehouse Subs, Minor said.

The robber was described in a report as slender, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a mask and dark-colored snow gloves at the time of the robbery.

Sunday’s robbery at the Firehouse Subs on Rodney Parham Road was the second this year at the location.

In May, Arkansas Online reported that a black man between 19 and 20 years old had entered the restaurant and, like the most recent robbery, was able to leave with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured in either robbery, police said.