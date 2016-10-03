Report: Arkansas casino measure should not be on ballot

LITTLE ROCK — A "special master" appointed by the Arkansas Supreme Court to review a ballot proposal to legalize casinos in three counties says Secretary of State Mack Martin was wrong when he certified a signature petition seeking the election and placed it on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Last month, Martin's office said supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment had turned in enough signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot.

But in a report filed Monday, special master John Jennings says many signatures could be invalidated and there are problems with how some canvassers were identified in the petition.

The proposal would legalize casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties.

Robert Coon, a spokesman for proposal supporter Arkansas Wins, says the report is a recommendation and he believes Jennings "overstepped his bounds."

