Rogers man pleads guilty, sentenced for sexually assaulting girl

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a girl.

Victor Hurtado pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony. He faced five to 20 years in prison on each count.

The plea was part of an agreement reached by Hurtado’s attorney Doug Norwood and Carly Marshall, deputy prosecutor.

Hurtado, 24, was arrested Feb. 26.

A woman reported to Rogers police Feb. 8 that her 16-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by Hurtado, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County reported that she had been sexually abused by Hurtado from the ages of 5 to 13, according to the affidavit.

Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Hurtado’s guilty pleas.

Hurtado was sentenced to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must also abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 15 years after his release from prison.

Hurtado will be required to register as a sex offender.