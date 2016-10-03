Rookies carry Cowboys past 49ers

COWBOYS 24, 49ERS 17

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With Tony Romo, Dez Bryant and two starting offensive linemen out injured, Dallas turned things over to two talented rookies who have the Cowboys playing mistake-free football.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 138 yards and a touchdown and Dak Prescott threw for two scores to help the Dallas Cowboys overcome an early 14-point deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-17 on Sunday.

"This is a great team," Prescott said. "I think the win just shows the character. We had more guys go down last week and guys had to step in. They got the job done. I guess the theme I guess you could say is if somebody goes down, just step up and do your job, and we've done a good job."

The Cowboys (3-1) fell in a 14-point hole early in the second quarter before taking over the game behind the two rookies who have helped the team get off to a fast start this season with Romo sidelined by a back injury. Making things even harder this week were the absences of star receiver Bryant and offensive linemen Tryon Smith and La'el Collins.

Prescott threw for 245 yards and had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams and a 4-yarder to Brice Butler to tie the game at the half.

Elliott then took over with 96 yards rushing in the second half, including a 1-yard run that gave Dallas the lead for good late in the third quarter.

"We just all came together, that's what it was," Elliott said. "We have a lot of faith in each other and there wasn't any point in that game where any of us worried on that sideline. We knew what we could do and we knew we were beating ourselves."

Blaine Gabbert got off to a fast start to help San Francisco (1-3) take the early lead but struggled to generate any offense after that. Gabbert finished 16 for 23 for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

He had a chance to lead a late tying drive but he threw a 3-yard pass to Torrey Smith on fourth-and-6 from the Dallas 35 to end hopes at a comeback.

"We were moving the ball. We have to make a play there on third-and-6 and fourth-and-6," Coach Chip Kelly said. "It was 6 yards. We have to be able to covert."

Gabbert doesn't throw the ball deep often but he had one shot at a big play in the fourth quarter when Torrey Smith got open down the middle of the field. But Gabbert didn't lead him with the pass, allowing Morris Claiborne to intercept it .

"Every game in the league comes down to one or two plays that change the outcome and that definitely had an impact on it and that's on me," Gabbert said. "I got to throw that ball to the middle of the field and let him go get it."

