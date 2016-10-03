Home /
Springdale Har-Ber maintains slim lead over Cabot in AP's football poll
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:29 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.
OVERALL
(1) Spr. Har-Ber (5) 4-1 92
(2) Cabot (5) 5-0 91
(4) Fayetteville 4-1 70
(3) Greenwood 5-0 68
(5) North Little Rock 5-0 61
(6) Bentonville 4-1 57
(7) Jonesboro 5-0 34
(9) Pine Bluff 3-1 33
(8) Pulaski Academy 4-1 30
(10) FS Northside 3-1 10
Others receiving votes: Russellville 3, Wynne 1.
Class 6A
(1) Greenwood (10) 5-0 50
(2) Jonesboro 5-0 36
(3) Pine Bluff 3-1 34
(4) Russellville 5-0 20
(tie-5) Benton 3-2 7
Other receiving votes: Searcy 3.
Class 5A
(1) Pulaski Academy (10) 5-0 50
(2) Wynne 5-0 37
(3) Sylvan Hills 5-0 28
(4) Alma 3-2 15
(5) Morrilton 4-1 14
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 4, White Hall 2.
Class 4A
(1) Nashville (9) 5-0 49
(2) Warren (1) 5-0 37
(3) Pulaski Robinson 5-0 26
(4) Shiloh Christian 5-0 21
(5) Pea Ridge 5-0 14
Other receiving votes: Cent Ark Christian 3.
Class 3A
(1) Glen Rose (6) 5-0 45
(2) Charleston (4) ?5-0 37
(3) Prescott 5-0 35
(4) Bald Knob 5-0 13
(5) Harmony Grove 4-1 10
Others receiving votes: Clinton 3, Fordyce 3, Piggott 2, Smackover 2.
Class 2A
(1) England (10) 5-0 50
(2) Mount Ida 5-0 33
(3) Hector 5-0 32
(4) Danville 5-0 23
(-) Hampton 5-0 7
Others receiving votes: Hackett 3, Des Arc 1, Rison 1.
