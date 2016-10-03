Springdale Har-Ber maintains slim lead over Cabot in AP's football poll

LITTLE ROCK, — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL

(1) Spr. Har-Ber (5) 4-1 92 (2) Cabot (5) 5-0 91 (4) Fayetteville 4-1 70 (3) Greenwood 5-0 68 (5) North Little Rock 5-0 61 (6) Bentonville 4-1 57 (7) Jonesboro 5-0 34 (9) Pine Bluff 3-1 33 (8) Pulaski Academy 4-1 30 (10) FS Northside 3-1 10

Others receiving votes: Russellville 3, Wynne 1.

Class 6A

(1) Greenwood (10) 5-0 50 (2) Jonesboro 5-0 36 (3) Pine Bluff 3-1 34 (4) Russellville 5-0 20 (tie-5) Benton 3-2 7

Other receiving votes: Searcy 3.

Class 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy (10) 5-0 50 (2) Wynne 5-0 37 (3) Sylvan Hills 5-0 28 (4) Alma 3-2 15 (5) Morrilton 4-1 14

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 4, White Hall 2.

Class 4A

(1) Nashville (9) 5-0 49 (2) Warren (1) 5-0 37 (3) Pulaski Robinson 5-0 26 (4) Shiloh Christian 5-0 21 (5) Pea Ridge 5-0 14

Other receiving votes: Cent Ark Christian 3.

Class 3A

(1) Glen Rose (6) 5-0 45 (2) Charleston (4) ?5-0 37 (3) Prescott 5-0 35 (4) Bald Knob 5-0 13 (5) Harmony Grove 4-1 10

Others receiving votes: Clinton 3, Fordyce 3, Piggott 2, Smackover 2.

Class 2A

(1) England (10) 5-0 50 (2) Mount Ida 5-0 33 (3) Hector 5-0 32 (4) Danville 5-0 23 (-) Hampton 5-0 7

Others receiving votes: Hackett 3, Des Arc 1, Rison 1.