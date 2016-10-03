Home /
Style: Hot Springs hosts 'Titan'-ic Documentary Film Fest
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
Anyone who was alive and living in Arkansas in September 1980 almost wasn’t — living, that is — as it nearly turned out. There was an incident near Damascus, the one in north central Arkansas, not in Syria, in a Titan II nuclear missile complex, Jack W. Hill writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
The story behind that 36-year-old event is the topic of Command and Control, the documentary film to be shown Friday, opening night of this year’s Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, the 25th.
