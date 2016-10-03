Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 03, 2016, 11:15 a.m.
Style: Hot Springs hosts 'Titan'-ic Documentary Film Fest

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:09 a.m.

Anyone who was alive and living in Arkansas in September 1980 almost wasn’t — living, that is — as it nearly turned out. There was an incident near Damascus, the one in north central Arkansas, not in Syria, in a Titan II nuclear missile complex, Jack W. Hill writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

The story behind that 36-year-old event is the topic of Command and Control, the documentary film to be shown Friday, opening night of this year’s Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, the 25th.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

