Swede finishes strong, wins 3rd championship

EL DORADO -- Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden started slow Sunday but was a quick study as she conquered the challenging Mystic Creek Golf Course and claimed the Symetra Tour's El Dorado Shootout.

The two-shot victory was her third of the season on the Tour.

Sagstrom shot a final-round 72 and finished with a three-day total of 7-under 209 to hold off Becca Huffer of Denver and Canadian Augusta James, who shared second place at 5-under 211.

Sagstrom, who played collegiately at LSU, entered the final round with a three-shot lead, which quickly disappeared after three bogeys on the first four holes. She rebounded with three birdies in a row on Nos. 5-7.

"I just figured out that I was a little too quick. I couldn't really find a good rhythm," Sagstrom said. "I finally just found a good tempo, I thought, actually throughout the round. I just kept reminding myself because I hit some really good shots after that. I was really, really pleased with the way I came back. I knew I had birdies coming if I gave myself the chance."

Sagstrom, 23, bogeyed No. 10 but responded with birdies on 11, 12 and 13 to get some breathing room and seize control to get to 9 under. Trouble found her again on 14 as she made double bogey as the lead dwindled to two with four to play. Sagstrom calmly made back-to-back pars on 15 and 16 and then birdied 17 to build the lead back to three.

"This course, if you hit in the wrong spot, you kind of get really punished," said Sagstrom. "I had a few of those which didn't really help out. On 14, I got really punished there but I really just maintained myself good today and I didn't get in the way of myself."

With a three-shot cushion, Sagstrom tapped in for bogey at the 18th for the two-shot victory.

The first-place check of $15,000 increased Sagstrom's record-setting total to $156,184. Earlier this season, she became the first player to crack $100,000 in Tour history and now she is the first to surpass $150,000.

"It means a lot," she said. "I got nervous out there and I got a little tension going on. Every win and every golf shot means a lot to me. I play here to play the game. I don't really play to win or for money. I just want to do my best and I really played well this week."

Also in the final group Sunday was former Arkansas Razorback, Emily Tubert. The first-round leader finished 1-over, 217 after shooting 77 on Sunday.

