Travel Channel names Arkansas pumpkin farm one of nation's best

With Halloween fast approaching, the Travel Channel named a northeast Arkansas pumpkin patch as one of the 10 best in the country.

Pumpkin Hollow in Piggott accompanied nine other farms on the unranked list, including ones in Nebraska, Washington, California and Maryland.

“We knew from our guests that we had a very strong reputation in Arkansas, southeast Missouri and west Tennessee, but we were delighted that Travel Channel’s staff took notice,” co-owner Ellen Dalton said in the release. “Being included with the best pumpkin patches in the nation is a real thrill.”

On its website, the Travel Channel said: “This family owned farm is one of the leading growers of pumpkins, so you won’t be disappointed by the pumpkins you can pick and take home at Pumpkin Hollow. You’ll also find Arkansas’s first cornfield maze, as well as a double zip line, pedal tractors and a kids’ barn where children can grind corn and learn about local crops. Don’t leave without sampling the pumpkin pie or pumpkin roll from the Weenie Wag’n.”

The popular pumpkin paradise grows more than 30 types of future jack-o’-lanterns, the release said, using some to cook those pumpkin pies and rolls.

The 75-acre gourd garden also features non-pumpkin attractions, including hayrides and "Tire Mountain." The release said Pumpkin Hollow hosts “Pig Scramble” matches, in which children attempt to wrangle piglets.

On Friday nights, the farm is host to haunted structures and “Zombie Paintball Patrol.”

Pumpkin Hollow, in its 24th year, will be open until Oct. 31.