Trial scheduled for Springdale man accused of kidnapping, rape, attempted murder

BENTONVILLE — A February jury trial is scheduled for a Springdale man accused of kidnapping raping and attempting to kill a woman.

Brian David Post, 48, is charged with attempted capital murder, rape, kidnapping and first degree battery, all felonies. He previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Post appeared in court Monday morning. Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled Post’s jury trial to begin Feb. 22.

An omnibus hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 21.

Post was arrested July 22.

The woman was found May 19, 2015, in her bedroom, lying partially clothed on her bed in a pool of blood with severe injuries to her leg, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The woman told police she believed Post abused and tortured her over a 24-hour period. The woman told police she heard Post say while she drifted in and out of consciousness he would be able to blame her death on her dogs, according to the affidavit.

Post was ordered by the judge not to have any contact with the victim.

Post is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $1 million bond.