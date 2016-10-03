UA basketball player arrested; Arlando Cook faces public intoxication charge

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball player Arlando Cook was arrested Saturday in connection with public intoxication, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police found Cook, 20, unconscious in the driver’s seat of a Chrysler 200 about 2:29 a.m. on Dickson Street near Campbell Avenue, the report said. Cook had watery eyes and slurred speech, the report said.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said Cook’s arrest will be handled internally.

“We are working to gather more information, but this is certainly not something we condone in our program,” Anderson said.

The vehicle’s owner told police she didn’t know Cook and decided against pressing charges for criminal trespass because there was no damage to the vehicle, the report said. Cook’s vehicle was parked four spaces from where he was found.

Cook, a 6-8 forward from St. Louis, transferred to Arkansas this year from Connors State (Okla.) Community College, where he averaged 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. He chose to sign with Arkansas over scholarship offers from Missouri, LSU, Iowa State, Arizona State and Kansas State.

Cook played with the Razorbacks in August when they had four exhibition games during a tour of Spain and is expected to add strength and experience to their front line.

Public intoxication is a Class C misdemeanor in Arkansas, which carries a possible maximum fine of $500 and up to 30 days in jail, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.

Cook was released about 11:30 a.m. Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a $200 bond. He is scheduled to appear today for a preliminary hearing in Fayetteville District Court.