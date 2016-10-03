VIDEO: Nathan Page mid-season highlights

Junior athlete Nathan Page has more than 700 receiving yards at the midway point of the season.

Page,5-11, 170, 4.5 of Joe T. Robinson rushed 16 times for 202 yards while catching 44 passes for 731 yards and 8 touchdowns last year and was named one of the top sophomores in the state by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

He has 19 receptions for 744 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games this season for the 5-0 Senators. He also has 23 tackles, 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups despite not playing in the second half of any game.

Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Texas, Vanderbilt and Memphis are some of the schools showing interest.