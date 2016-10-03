Police: Woman robbed by armed man in ski mask near Little Rock pizza restaurant

A Little Rock woman says she was robbed by a man wearing a ski mask and wielding a gun early Saturday morning, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Sydney Simpson, 30, told police she and a friend were getting into her vehicle in the parking lot behind Pizza D'Action at 2919 W. Markham St. around 1:42 a.m. when a man armed with a large silver gun approached them, according to a police report.

Simpson said the man told her that he needed her purse, and she refused and turned to run away, according to the report.

The man then yanked her purse out of her hands and ran through a gate on the west side of the parking lot, Simpson told police. Inside the purse was a wallet, a checkbook, a lighter and lipgloss, according to the report.

Police searched the area and did not locate the robber.