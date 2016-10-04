Louisiana gets extra $146M in flood aid

BATON ROUGE -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Louisiana an additional $146 million to reimburse state and local governments for debris removal and other expenses related to this summer's flooding.

The funding announced Monday by FEMA includes nearly $95 million for the state's "Shelter at Home" grant program, which allows homeowners to stay in their homes while repairing damage from August's floods.

Nearly $40 million of the federal funds will cover debris removal expenses in East Baton Rouge Parish, while more than $6 million will pay for debris removal expenses in Livingston Parish.

More than $5 million will reimburse expenses related to the National Guard's flood response.

Innocent plea entered in 2 kids' deaths

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A northern Indiana judge entered an innocent plea Monday for a woman accused of asphyxiating her two young children after abducting them from their custodial grandparents' home.

Amber Pasztor, 29, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her 7-year-old daughter, Liliana Hernandez, and 6-year-old son, Rene Pasztor.

An Elkhart circuit judge also appointed a public defender for the Fort Wayne woman, who is jailed without bond pending her trial, which the judge set for Jan. 23. A message seeking comment was left Monday for Elkhart County's chief public defender.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Sept. 26 after a report that Pasztor kicked in the door of the grandparents' Allen County home and abducted the children. Hours later, police said Pasztor parked a car outside Elkhart's Police Department, about 70 miles northwest of Fort Wayne, and told an officer her missing children were inside. The officer looked inside and saw the children's bodies in the back seat.

Pasztor confessed to smothering the children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Suit over Missouri police tactics tossed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A federal judge has tossed out a civil rights lawsuit seeking millions of dollars in damages over allegations that police used excessive force against protesters in Ferguson after the 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown.

U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey, in a 74-page ruling Friday in St. Louis, found that the nine plaintiffs "completely failed to present any credible evidence" proving crowd-control tactics by police in the days after Brown's August 2014 death in the St. Louis suburb involved malice or bad faith.

The death of 18-year-old Brown, who was black and unarmed, by white Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson led to months of sometimes-violent protests and became a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Autrey concluded that protesters ignored "repeated warnings" to disperse and that the officers named as defendants were entitled to immunity from the lawsuit.

"Participants in what had turned from a peaceful assembly to unlawful assembly were advised to disperse," but failed to heed warnings to leave the area, Autrey wrote.

Ohio plans to restart executions in '17

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio plans to resume executions in January with a new three-drug combination after an unofficial three-year moratorium blamed on shortages of lethal drugs, an attorney representing the state told a federal judge Monday.

Thomas Madden of the Ohio attorney general's office said the state will use the drugs midazolam, which puts the inmate to sleep; rocuronium bromide, which paralyzes the inmate; and potassium chloride, which stops the heart. He said the drugs are not compounded and are FDA-approved.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the use of such a combination in a ruling last year regarding Oklahoma's execution protocols.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction did not immediately respond to a request for the origin of the drugs. The agency said it plans to proceed with the Jan. 12 execution of Ronald Phillips after filing the new execution protocol with the judge.

Madden told U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus that a new execution policy will be announced at the end of the week.

Attorneys representing death row inmates say they'll file a new challenge almost immediately.

